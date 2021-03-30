JUST IN: Buhari meets military service chiefs before London trip

President Muhammadu Buhari met with Nigeria’s military service chiefs on Tuesday, before embarking on the two-week medical trip to London.

Pictures by Tolani Alli, showed the meeting taking place at Council Chambers in the State House.

Buhari is expected to leave Abuja after the meeting, according to a statement by media adviser Femi Adesina on Monday.

Buhari last visited the UK in January 2020, to attend the UK-Africa Investment Summit and partly also to see his doctors.

Twice in 2019, Buhari also went on medical trips to UK, first between 25 April to 5 May.

The second trip, also for two weeks, was between 2 November and 17 November.

The first time Buhari went on medical leave as President was July 2016. He spent two weeks, between 6 July and 19 July.

In 2017, he returned for the longest trip ever, between 7 May and 13 August.

That coincided with rumours that the president was seriously ill.

He returned to admit that he had never been so ill in his life.

In September of 2017, Buhari returned for another check, lasting just four days.

Thrice in 2018, Buhari also visited UK visited UK for medical checks, 9-19 April, 8-18 May and 3-13 August.