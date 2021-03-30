Just In: Buhari departs Abuja for UK

President Muhammadu Buhari has departed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja for the United Kingdom,

where he will meet his doctor for a routine medical check-up.

Buhari, 78, embarked on the journey after meeting the nation’s security chiefs earlier today.

The Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu, Chief of Staff Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, FCT Minister Mohammed Musa Bello, media aides Femi Adesina, Garba Shehu, and other dignitaries accompanied him to the airport.

He is expected to return to Nigeria in the second week of April 2021, according to Femi Adesina.

Buhari had embarked on several medical trips between 2015 and 2019. During one of his trips in 2017, he spent 103 days in London with the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, acting as president.