Insecurity: Police seek support, cooperation of Nigerians

The Commissioner of Police in Plateau, Mr Edward Egbuka, has called on Nigerians to support and cooperate with the police and other security agencies in order to curb insecurity in the country.

Egbuka, represented by ACP Adamu Ibrahim, the Area Commander in charge of Bukuru Area Command, made the call on Tuesday in Jos.

The police boss spoke at the official inauguration of a new office complex, belonging to Tarmac Security Limited, a private security company in Jos.

According to Egbuka, security agencies alone cannot fight insecurity, hence the need for members of the public to support and cooperate with them to achieve maximum security of lives and property.

He explained that part of the support, which Nigerians could give the police was to avail them of information and report criminal elements and suspicious movements in their communities.

“Security is a collective business; it is not for the police and other security agencies alone.

“So Nigerians should support and cooperate with security agencies through information gathering and reporting suspicious movements in their vicinities.

“If all of us will be vigilant and support the security agencies, the rate of crime and criminality will drastically reduce,” he said.

Speaking earlier, Mr Inkotaria Ipalibo, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tarmac Security Limited, called for stronger synergy between security agencies and private security companies toward a more secured society.

“If the security agencies will collaborate with private security practitioners, criminality will certainly reduce in Nigeria.

“This is because private security guards are everywhere; the police can’t be everywhere.

“So security agencies can rely on the intelligence reports from our personnel to prevent and combat crime,” he said.

Ipalibo said that the mission of his company was to provide minimum security to people as well as the drive for community service.

The managing director explained that the company, which had been in existence for the past 18 years, had professional personnel who had been trained in all aspects of crime prevention.

“We provide services, such as security training, consultancy, car tracking, VIP protection, automated gate, corporate security and general security solutions, among others,” he said.