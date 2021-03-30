Gunmen stab ex-PDP chairman, abduct wife

Daredevil gunmen on Sunday night stormed the residence of Hon. Suleiman Ishaya in New Bwari Community and abducted his wife.

Ishaya, a former Chairman of Tafa Local Government Area of Niger State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), according to reports was stabbed in the stomach with a knife before being shot at close range.

Family sources in Minna the state capital, on Monday informed journalists that the gunmen gained entrance into the house by using a ladder to scale the fence.

People around the community said it was only the house of the political leader that was attacked by the fleeing gunmen.

A PDP chieftain who would not want his name on print confirmed that “he was stabbed in the stomach and shot to make sure that he was dead.”

He noted that the attack was not a random attack, adding that the PDP in the state was seeing it as an assassination.

The family members and PDP members in the state said that they were yet to hear from the abductors of the bereaved wife of the deceased.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Niger State Police Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun said the police had commenced investigation into the matter.