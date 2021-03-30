“Ghetto rubbish”: Fani-Kayode knocks Toyin Lawani

Fani-Kayode, former aviation minister, has blasted Toyin Lawani over her recent racy nun-inspired outfit.

The popular fashion entrepreneur has come under attack after she wore the outfit to the premiere of ‘Prophetess‘, a movie by Niyi Akinmolayan, on Sunday.

Many commentators described the outfit as an insult to Christianity while some Twitter users also claimed that such dress promotes immortality.

Joining the bandwagon today, Fani-Kayode described the outfit as “anti-Christ, disgusting and totally unacceptable.”

Fani-Kayode also rubbished Toyin Lawani’s explanation that her outfit was simply a work of art.

According to the ex-minister, it’s “ghetto rubbish.”

“Disrespectful, tasteless, tactless, shameless, bestial, blasphemous, heretical, disgusting, provocative, outrageous, anti-Christ and totally and completely unacceptable. This is not art: it is ghetto rubbish! I forgot to add that it is also evil!” he wrote