Find another hustle – Bobrisky mocks Toyin Lawani over nun outfit

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Popular crossdresser and self-acclaimed male Barbie Idris Okuneye also known as Bobrisky has shaded celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani, who was facing backlash for posing with provocative nun outfits.

The fashion stylist and entrepreneur had posted her pictures wearing nun outfits to a movie premiere, which did not sit well with many Nigerians who described as highly provocative and utterly distasteful.

Bobrisky took to his Instagram page to subtly bash her even without mentioning her name directly.

Bobrisky who referred to the fashionista as “sister”, advised her to find another source of income as she is no longer relevant on the internet space.

He wrote: “Catch your sub. Sister go find another hustle. Your market don expire.

“You were completely naked on IG, you no still famous, you try to break the internet, internet get coconut head e no break.

“My sister find another hustle.”

Toyin and Bobrisky had clashed many times in the past, the rest was in August 2020 over Big Brother Naija star Nengi.