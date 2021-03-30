Fans mourn as Arsenal FanTV pundit Claude Callegari dies

Arsenal FC have led the tributes to Arsenal FanTV pundit Claude Callegari who died on Monday at the age of 58.

Callegari’s death was confirmed in a statement from his family on his Twitter feed on Tuesday.

This is coming days after he told his social media followers he would “disappear soon to see my mother then you can all be happy.”

Mourning the deceased, Arsenal FC tweeted: “Sending our condolences to Claude’s famliy, friends and everyone who cherished him. His passion for the club was undeniable and he will be missed.”

Club legend Ian Wright also tweeted his condolences following the news on Tuesday.

Callegari became a popular and regular fixture of the AFTV YouTube channel.

A statement released on behalf of the family read: “We can’t believe we are writing this, with permission from Claude’s father, it is with great sadness and a broken heart that we have to announce that our dear friend and legend Claude sadly passed away yesterday afternoon, March 29.”

AFTV announced they would suspend coverage while they come to terms with his passing.

They wrote: “We are absolutely devastated today to learn of the death of Claude Callegari, one of the channel’s most popular contributors.

“Claude was a much loved figure during his time on the channel and through his passion for Arsenal was able to connect with fans from around the globe on a meaningful level.

“We had continued to privately support Claude during his time away from the channel during the pandemic and the news of his passing comes as a deep shock to everyone at AFTV and in the wider Arsenal community.

“We will not be publishing any content on our platform over the next few days whilst we come to terms with the news of his passing.”

Callegari had not appeared on AFTV since July last year after he was dropped for calling Tottenham’s Son Heung-min a ‘DVD’ during a north London derby watch along live stream.

He later issued an apology, insisting it was not meant as a racial slur.