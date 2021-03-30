Elon Musk donates $20M to Cameron County schools

By
Taiwo Okanlawon
-
By Taiwo Okanlawon

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla & SpaceX has announced his intention to donate $20 million to Cameron County School and $10 million to the city of Brownsville.

The multi-billionaire made the announcement on Twitter and declared that more update will be revealed soon.

“Am donating $20 million to Cameron County schools and $10 million to City of Brownsville for downtown revitalization. Details to follow next week,” he tweeted.

This act of philanthropy is not new to one of the top richest men on earth. Last year in September Forbes reported that Elon Musk has donated about $25 million to non-profit groups and transferred tens of millions of dollars to donor-advised funds, which had disbursed about $75 million in grants over its lifetime.

