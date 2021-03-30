D’banj gifts upcoming artiste, others N6m

Popular Nigerian artiste, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, popularly called D’banj, has rewarded five young talented Nigerians with one million naira each to develop themselves.

The reward came through the CREAM Platform, Nigeria’s premiere creative reward platform founded by D’banj and supported by Heritage Bank.

A statement by Chief Damian Okoroafor, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CREAM Platform, said that five other fans of D’banj got N200,000.00 each after an electronic random picking of numbers.

Okoroafor also said that D’banj promised to support the businesses and passion of the fans who got the one million naira and N200,000.00 reward respectively.

“CREAM Platform, Nigeria’s premiere creative reward platform, officially kicked off its partnership with Heritage Bank’s YNSPYRE Initiative with the commencement of the CREAM Monthly draws on March 26, 2021.

“It rewarded subscribers who dialled the *745*463# code with lots of cash and other prizes.

“The event, hosted by one of CREAM Platform YNSPYRE beneficiaries, Damilola Adeyemi, started off with an Instagram live session with the host to usher in D’banj who was greeted with a warm welcome.

“Testimonials from previous CREAM beneficiaries were on display for all to see before the major events of the night happened.

“The day rounded off with three selected winners from CREAM Platform with HANZY, a music artiste winning the Cream Top 10 category, while BERRI TIGA got the winning nod based on Merit.

“CLARA ADEN, a visual artist was picked based on Innovation,” the statement quoted Okoroafor as saying.

According to Okoroafor, the CREAM and YNSPYRE are out to leave an indelible mark in the African Creative Industry.

He said that fans could partake in the goodies by just dialling *745*463# from any network or visit www.creamplatform.com to get a chance of winning in the next edition scheduled to hold on April 30.

“The monthly event will also hold on May 28, June 25, July 30 and Aug. 27, 2021, which is the grand finale draw date in celebration of CREAM Platform’s 5th year anniversary,” Okoroafor added.

Popular Nollywood Actress and Ambassador, Tonto Dikeh also attended the event.

Others at the event included George Oko-Oboh, Regional Executive, Abuja and North, Heritage Bank Plc; Isaiah Ediae, Executive at Heritage Bank Plc, and Seyi Akinrinmade, General Manager CREAM Platform.