COVID-19 fades out from Nigeria, new cases fall to record low

By Abankula

The NCDC reported only 48 cases of COVID-19 from 8 states on Monday, one more indication that the virus may be petering out of Nigeria.

In contrast 104 cases were reported on Sunday.

Of the 48 new cases, Lagos logged 13 and Kaduna 7.

Nasarawa also reported seven cases, Kano 6, Kwara 5, Ondo 4, Akwa Ibom 3 and Osun 3.

So far, 162,641 cases have been confirmed, out of 1,767,694 samples.

The number of the discharged stood at 150,466, while active cases nose-dived to 10, 126.

Only one death was reported on Monday, as against seven on Sunday.

According to the NCDC, the death toll is now 2,049.

“On the 29th of March 2021, 48 new confirmed cases and 1 death were recorded in Nigeria

Till date, 162641 cases have been confirmed, 150466 cases have been discharged and 2049 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory”, NCDC stated.

The latest report confirmed a trend as COVID-19 infections continue to drop, since 22 January, when 2,314 cases were reported.

From 22 March to 27 March, daily cases remained below 200, except on 23 March when 214 cases were reported.

According to NCDC data, 131 cases were reported on March 22; 215 cases on March 23; 96 cases on March 24; 97 cases on March 25; 113 on March 26 and 101 cases on March 27.