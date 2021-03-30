Breaking: Classy Super Eagles thrash Lesotho in AFCON qualifier

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Tuesday thrashed Lesotho 3-0 in their last African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match in Lagos.

It was the first time the Eagles were playing in Lagos in 20 years.

About 8,000 fans were allowed into the stadium to cheer the Eagles to victory and they did not disappoint.

The Nigerian side had already qualified for AFCON after defeating Benin Republic by a lone goal at the weekend in Port Novo.

Tuesday’s match was therefore going to be an entertaining one as the home side had no pressure on them.

The match played at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, saw the Super Eagles scoring their first goal on 23 minutes through Victor Osimhen.

Oghenekaro Etebo scored Nigeria’s second goal on 50 minutes of the match.

Etebo latched on to a loose ball and beat the Lesotho goalkeeper.

Paul Onuachu, who came in as a substitute on 76 minutes to replace Osimhen got the third goal for the Eagles on 83 minutes.

It was Onuachu who gave Nigeria the win against Benin on Saturday by scoring the lone goal of the match after coming in as a substitute.

The Super Eagles dominated the match from the beginning to the end as they entertained the Lagos fans who have been yearning for Eagles to play in the state for a long time.

The Eagles had 61 percent ball possession, with 13 goal attempts and six shots on goal, while Lesotho had no shot on goal.

The Eagles finished as group L leader with 14 points, winning four games and drawing two.

The game between Sierra Leone and Benin in Freetown will determine which team qualify for AFCON as second in the group.

Sierra Leone need to win the match with at least two goals to qualify for AFCON, while a draw will see Benin through.