BBNaija Season 6: All You Need to Know About Early Access Auditions

Big Brother Naija Season 6 is back! Trust Biggy to make every season bigger and better than the last.

This season’s winner will be taking home ₦90 MILLION WORTH OF PRIZES. Yup, you heard that right.

It doesn’t end there; organizers of the show have decided to spice things up by giving customers early access to audition for the reality TV show.

Imagine being a part of the first set of people to get auditioned for BBNaija 6 which will premiere later this year. If you intend to be among the lucky people to make it into Biggy’s house, here are a few things you need to know:

1. Auditions opened Wednesday, March 24th and will close Wednesday, March 31st, 2021. That means you have two days left to close the auditions.

2. To gain early audition access for BBNaija, simply renew your DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Confam, Yanga or GOtv MAX and Jolli package between now and Wednesday, March 31st. Following which you send an email to AfricaMagicEvents@ng.multichoice.com with your smartcard or IUC number after which, you will be given a unique website link to complete your registration.

3. Potential contestants are also expected to record a two-minute video telling Big Brother why they deserve to be in the house as part of the audition process. Get creative!

4. One last thing, you must be of Nigerian nationality with a valid identity document and must be 21 years of age by June 1, 2021.

5. Also, you can pay for your DStv/GOtv subscription by simply downloading the MyDStv/MyGOtv apps from either Google Play or the App Store. You can also pay via USSD *288#, Quickteller, Paga and bank ATMs nationwide.

For more information about the auditions by following the official Africa Magic pages on social media.