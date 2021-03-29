Umahi orders arrest of council boss, lawmaker

Governor David Umahi has ordered the immediate arrest of the Chairman of Ohaukwu LGA, Clement Odah and the member representing Ohaukwu North constituency, Chinedu Awo.

This followed after the alleged killing of innocent citizens at Effium community in Ebonyi state.

He also ordered the immediate suspension of all political office holders from Ezza Effium/ Effium who were absent during a security meeting convened to find a permanent solution to the lingering crises.

The governor gave the directives during a security meeting at the government house, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

He directed the immediate arrest of the spokespersons of the Ezza and Effiunite tribes until peace returns to the area.

He explained that his administration would not fold its hands and watch innocent people die in droves due to the ongoing war as he abhors blood-shedding.

The Governor who expressed sadness over the bloodletting, blamed stakeholders of the community for fanning the embers of crises.

“Anybody who is not a security person that is found with a gun must be demobilized by all means. Those that are calling for war, I will root them out.

“It is on a note that leaders from both sides are the ones instigating the killings, crises and burning of houses.

“All political appointees that are absent in this security meeting are hereby suspended from office including the retired permanent secretary.

Umahi appealed to stakeholders to support the government to nip the violence in the bud.

However, he threatened to arrest and prosecute all the stakeholders if the war ceases to abate immediately.

In a related development, Umahi also met with the people of Abaomege and Ishinko Communities in the Onicha Local Government Area to resolve the intractable crises.

Thereafter, he ordered the arrest of eight stakeholders fingered to be promoting the crises pending when proper demarcation of the disputed land.

Reverend Father Abraham, the Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Religious and Welfare Matters, was charged to interphase with critical stakeholders to effect proper demarcation of the boundary under contention.