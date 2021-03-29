Trumps turns wedding party into political rally at Mar-a-Lago [Video]

By Abankula

Former U.S. President Donald Trump turned a weekend wedding party at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida into a political rally.

The wedding was that of John and Megan Arrigo. The Arrigos were said to be friends of Trump.

Trump was invited to wish the couple well.

But in a video published by TMZ, Trump ranted about China, Iran and the immigrant crisis at the border with Mexico.

And he kicked successor Joe Biden.

‘I get all these flash reports, and they’re telling me about the border, they’re telling me about China, they’re telling me about Iran.’

‘We were ready to make a deal, they were ready to do anything, they would have done anything. And this guy (President Biden) goes and drops the sanctions and then he says we’d like to negotiate now,” Trump said.

Attacking Biden, Trump said: ‘The border is not good. It’s the worst that it has ever been…what’s happening to the kids, they’re living in squalor. They are living like nobody has ever seen. There’s never been anything like this…

‘These things are showing thousands and thousands of people coming up from South America.

‘It’s a disaster. It’s a humanitarian disaster from their standpoint and it’s going to destroy the country. And frankly, the country can’t afford it.’

Finally, he acknowledged the newlyweds themselves, telling them: ‘It’s an honour to be here…You are a great and beautiful couple.’

One commenter said Trump’s weekend behaviour was one more proof that he is unhinged.

“Unreal. How much evidence does his cult need to understand this man is mentally ill? How much of a narcissist can one person be to hijack a wedding so he can talk about himself?”