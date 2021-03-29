Toyin Lawani faces backlash over provocative nun outfit

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Toyin Lawani, renowned Nigerian fashion entrepreneur, socialite, and celebrity stylist is currently facing social media backlash after posting photos of herself in a controversial nun outfit.

The socialite had taken to her Instagram page to post the saucy photos alongside her photographer who also posed as a prophet to the premier of Prophetess, a movie by Toyin Abraham.

The photos have however gained mixed reactions on social media with many Nigerians calling her out for disrespecting the Christain faith.

This is not the first time Toyin Lawani will be incurring the wrath of trolls on social media anyway.

The mother-of-two also recently posted some seductive photos of herself to mark her birthday and shortly after shared a video explaining why she shows off skin and stated that when it comes to making money, she would readily don her bikini and flaunt her skin when the need arises.

Toyin Lawani is somehow dirty sha 🤦🏽‍♀️ — Nureeyah👑 (@Reeyah_____) March 29, 2021

That Toyin Lawani cloth nah rubbish sha, when una go open her file dear twitter people 🥴🥴 — Baby Pel ❣️🦄🦅 (@iampelga) March 29, 2021

Toyin Lawani as a fashionista, can go beyond boarders with her line of business but she should also remember that there is breaking point in whatever we do in this life. That was a cross in boundary because that was a slap on Christiandonship face. — ABIJA WARA bi SMOOCHEY (@Omini_Smoochey) March 29, 2021