Tinubu to Igboho, others: ‘You are agitating wrongly’

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on Monday said Sunday Igboho and others agitating for break-up of Nigeria are doing so wrongly.

He emphasised that unity is key and that the Yoruba and Fulani are one and have to live together.

Speaking at the 12th colloquium to mark his 69th birthday in Kano, the former governor of Lagos said he chose Kano for the colloquium to demonstrate to Nigerians at this critical period that they must remain as one.

“Why are we in Kano? It is to demonstrate to Nigerians at this critical time. It is because there is a Fulani man, a herder man who gave his daughter to a farmer, Yoruba man. And that Fulani, that Yoruba, and some people are agitating wrongly,” he said.

Tinubu said “If we can encourage support to go and spend a couple of days with my brother, an in-law in Kano and demonstrate that he has not quarreled with me, he has not seceded from Nigeria, I didn’t need a passport or visa to get to Kano, maybe others will have peace of conscience, live in peace and harmony and be loving to one another.

“That is what Ganduje and I are showing to Nigerians and that is the purpose of this colloquium end of story.”

Tinubu said everyone should thank Ganduje for what he and him had been able to show Nigerians together.

“That a Fulani man and a Yoruba man can show the entire nation that in harmony, we can show Nigerians that perseverance creates understanding. It is a common blood that flows through our veins,” he said.