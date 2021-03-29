Tinubu colloquium: Sanwo-Olu, Fayemi, others stranded at Abuja airport

Governors, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Gboyega Oyetola, Kayode Fayemi, Dapo Abiodun, joined the 12th Bola Tinubu Colloquium from the Nnamdi Azikwe Airport, Abuja.

The governors were billed to travel to Kano but had to join virtually from a hall at the airport due to bad weather.

Other dignitaries who also could not fly to Kano, include Senator kashim Shettima, Senator YAYI Adeola, Senator Tokunbo Abiru, and Senator Opeyemi Bamidele.

See some photos of the dignitaries at Nnamdi Azikwe airport below:

Bola Tinubu Colloquium:

The 12th Bola Tinubu Colloquium is currently on-going at the Kano State Government House.

It is the first time the event will hold outside Lagos or Abuja.

The colloquium will mark the 69th birthday of the national leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

This year’s theme is: “Our Common Bond, Our Common Wealth: The Imperative Of National Cohesion For Growth And Prosperity.”

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared open the virtual event.