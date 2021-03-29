Tinubu Colloquium: Mustapha, Gbajabiamila, others make U-turn

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Secretary of the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila among others would no longer be attending the 69th birthday colloquium of All Progressives Congress leader, Bola Tinubu.

They were forced to reverse their travel plans due to bad weather – which prevented them from flying from Abuja to Kano.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande earlier on Monday announced in a tweet that the VP would join the event virtually alongside President Muhammadu Buhari, who declared the colloquium open.

Osinbajo too was kept away by the weather.

Other dignitaries absent at the event are the Minister of the Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, and Minister for Information, Lai Mohammed.

The event, which was expected to have begun at 12pm was shifted to 12.30 due to the absence of several VIPs, a moderator informed attendees on the Zoom platform.

However, 60 House of Representatives members led by Majority Leader, Ado Doguwa, who are already within Kano State, are attending.