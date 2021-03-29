Seyi Shay dragged on social media over harsh comment on Nigerian Idol contestant

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer Deborah Oluwaseyi Joshua also known as Seyi Shay was dragged on Twitter for criticising a contestant on Nigerian Idols.

The music reality show’s 6th season kicked on Sunday, March 14, 2021, with Seyi Shay, DJ Sose and Obi Asika as judges.

On it’s first episode on Sunday, March 28, Seyi Shay was accused of bullying and criticising a 17-year-old contestant after his performance.

“Somebody lied to you. Somebody told you to come here and audition. You should go back and tell them that they aren’t your friend because that was not a good audition. You have a sweet-talking voice and it comes out in your singing voice but your performance is terrible,” she said.

“You are never going to make money being a singer. I love you, you are so sweet, but you are not a singer. You are not a singer. For songwriting, hit me up, we could talk but that singing, it is not going to work. Sorry, Darling.”

The singer, identified as Ayo Torrus who said he was nervous, walked out dissapointed after the verdict.

Many social media users condemned her comment as she was dragged on Twitter for being aggressive towards the teenager.

Here are some of the reactions by Nigerians on Twitter over Seyi Shay’s comments.

If Seyi shay tell me say I no fit blow through music, I go tell am straight up make she sef do am if e easy. — Lamarr ❁ (@Kinglamarr___) March 28, 2021

This Seyi Shay gist just reminds me of this video pic.twitter.com/kXA6K7nHVn — Oscar-Romero (@mroscarromero) March 28, 2021

Simi Female artistes with actual singing talent, that woulda passed as music judges, but Nigerian Idols chose Seyi Shay who plays vixen in her own music videos. Sigh. — El’ (@Elkrosmediahub) March 28, 2021

Imagine Seyi Shay telling a 17 year old with good voice, who has passion for singing that “YOU ARE NEVER GOING TO MAKE MONEY BEING A SINGER”. Cos you’re God abi?pic.twitter.com/QZsBVNWutG — Series Abíọ́dún ☻ (@Engr_Series) March 28, 2021

The Seyi shay situation is typical of women in positions, especially when the recipient is of opposite gender. We witness it everyday.. in school, in offices. Everywhere — Loladè (@Lolade4PF) March 28, 2021

