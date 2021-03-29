Home Entertainment Seyi Shay dragged on social media over harsh comment on Nigerian Idol...

Seyi Shay dragged on social media over harsh comment on Nigerian Idol contestant

By
Taiwo Okanlawon
-
By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer Deborah Oluwaseyi Joshua also known as Seyi Shay was dragged on Twitter for criticising a contestant on Nigerian Idols.

The music reality show’s 6th season kicked on Sunday, March 14, 2021, with Seyi Shay, DJ Sose and Obi Asika as judges.

On it’s first episode on Sunday, March 28, Seyi Shay was accused of bullying and criticising a 17-year-old contestant after his performance.

“Somebody lied to you. Somebody told you to come here and audition. You should go back and tell them that they aren’t your friend because that was not a good audition. You have a sweet-talking voice and it comes out in your singing voice but your performance is terrible,” she said.

“You are never going to make money being a singer. I love you, you are so sweet, but you are not a singer. You are not a singer. For songwriting, hit me up, we could talk but that singing, it is not going to work. Sorry, Darling.”

The singer, identified as Ayo Torrus who said he was nervous, walked out dissapointed after the verdict.

Many social media users condemned her comment as she was dragged on Twitter for being aggressive towards the teenager.

Here are some of the reactions by Nigerians on Twitter over Seyi Shay’s comments.

