Secession: Osinbajo drops message for Igboho, Asari-Dokubo, Akintoye

Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has warned Sunday Igboho, Asari Dokubo, Prof. Banji Akintoye and others agitating for secession of Nigeria to have a rethink.

Osinbajo spoke on Monday at the 12th Bola Tinubu colloquium held in commemoration of Tinubu’s 69th birthday in Kano.

The Vice President, who spoke virtually, as he could not make it to Kano due to bad weather, said if Nigeria was to be broken down into smaller countries, one would need a visa to come to Kano.

In his words: “For the purveyors of breaking up into small components, into small countries, perhaps they should be reminded that we would not have been able to accept Governor Ganduje’s offer to come to Kano at a short notice since we would all have needed visas to come to Kano.”

He, however, said Tinubu, had become an institution in Nigeria due to his peculiar and distinguished leadership style.

According to Osinbajo, there had been no Nigerian leader that has been instrumental in raising other leaders as Tinubu had done in the last few decades.

He added that Tinubu believed that economic, social and cultural development depended on enabling a caucus of ideas which he had encouraged in the last few decades.

Osinbajo stated: “Also central to his leadership style is the fact that he is able to lead a vast array of persons with diverse views and is completely comfortable in engaging in diverse ideas ranging from political to religious debates.”