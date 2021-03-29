Ogedengbe: It’s time for another Muslim governor in Lagos

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The National President of the All Christian Leaders and Ministers Forum, Pastor Sam Ogedengbe, has made the call for a Muslim governor in Lagos State by 2023.

The cleric who is a former special assistant on Christain matters said during the group’s annual convention, thanksgiving and graduation at Abule-Egba, Lagos.

Pastor Ogedengbe at the convention said he was sure the next governor of Lagos would be a Muslim.

He said he was one of those who clamoured for a Christian governor after the end of Governor Babatunde Fashola’s tenure, which produced ex-Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and incumbent Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The cleric said without being economical with the truth, he and other Christian ministers and leaders would not be ingrates but would take the necessary line of action by supporting a Muslim governor.

”We Christian leaders and ministers hail administrations in the state since 1999, but we will insist that Sanwo-Olu’s successor should be a Muslim in the interest of justice and equity,” Ogedengbe said.

Also in his sermon at the event, titled “The Lord shall fight for you, and you shall hold your peace,” taken from the Book of Exodus 14 : 14, Ogedengbe said Nigeria is a good country owned by God, adding that as people created by God, God would surely fight for the country.

Representative of the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the event, Rev. Bukola Akindele who is his special adviser on Christian Religion, said hands should be on deck to further support the current administration in rebuilding the state, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic and #EndSars protest.

Also in his goodwill message, a chieftain of All Progressive Congress in Ifako Ijaiye and Lagos State, Hon Dipo Okeyomi, who is a Chairman hopeful in the local government area, assured all residents of the area to let people know what it meant by good governance, devoid of depending on any federal or state money if eventually supported to get the mantle of leadership of the local government area..

Okeyomi, popularly known as ‘Carry Go’ said even now that he is yet to get the mantle, he has been doing a lot for his constituents and indeed Lagosians.

Highlights of the event include graduation of some ministers of God, among whom was the wife of a former Permanent Secretary in Lagos State, Deaconess Omolara Abari and others.