Nigerian Idol Season 6 kicks off with 13 golden tickets

The sixth season of Nigeria’s foremost singing competition, Nigerian Idol premiered last night, Sunday, March 28 with an explosive first episode.

Last night, 25 contestants made it to the first day of the auditions with the judges, and they came from various walks of life. From fashion designers to lawyers, entrepreneurs, comedians and even professional musicians.

From the start, the judges – Obi Asika, Seyi Shay and DJ Sose – had their work cut out for them. Obi Asika was calm and introspective and DJ Sose’s poker face scared many of the contestants. However, it was Seyi Shay’s blunt judgements and giggles that haunted the contestants.

After the first six contestants breezed out of the doors with their golden tickets, things went downhill from there. Each contestant that came up afterwards did not live up to the judges’ expectations including Azubuike Uzoepu who claimed to have performed with the legendary 2baba at a Fashion Show in Onitsha; and Michael Macauley, a professional musician that came on the show to promote his recently released EP.

While some people got sympathetic ‘Nos’ and admonishments to come back next year, some others like 17-year-old Mayowa were advised to just quit altogether.

However, he was praised for his songwriting skills. Chigozie Oleka on the other hand was nervous after receiving a negative response from the judges. His subsequent pleas caused DJ Sose to storm out of the set.

The most impressive performances of the first day came from fashion designers, 30-year-old Azigalobari and 23-year-old Faith Mac, the younger sister of former 2011 Nigerian Idol finalist Naomi Mac. They greatly impressed the judges and got their golden tickets.

A total of 13 out of the 25 people that auditioned last night got golden tickets to proceed to the next round, the theatre week, where they will battle against each other to make it to the next stage.

The auditions continue next week Sunday, April 4 on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv ch 151) and Africa Magic Urban (DStv ch 153) and Africa Magic Family (DStv ch 154 & GOtv ch 2) from 7 pm.

