Lagos CBD assures of safety during, after Easter

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

As Lagosian prepares for the Easter celebrations, the Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Central Business Districts has assured shoppers, visitors and commuters doing business on the Lagos Island and Ikeja Central Business Districts of their safety during and after the festive period.

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Central Business Districts, Mr Olugbenga Oyerinde on Monday gave the assurance while monitoring the security and traffic situations within the business districts, stressing that the Central Business Districts Management Office in conjunction with the Nigeria Police and other security agencies have put in place major steps to ensure a safe and secure business environment within the Lagos Island and Ikeja CBD during the period.

Mr Oyerinde while noting that Lagos Island Business districts usually witnessed a high influx of people during festive periods, said the Office had harmonized environmental, traffic and safety enforcement activities with sister agencies to prevent gridlock, guarantee security and remove all impediments that could constitute a danger to Lagosians.

He said, “All enforcement officers are now on regular patrol along the CBDs axis and have been mandated to improve on their performances in a way that traders, shoppers and other stakeholders will appreciate and feel safe to transact their businesses”.

The Special Adviser promised residents and visitors of a smooth and reduced crime season within the Lagos Island and Ikeja Business Districts, saying extreme measures are in place to curtail violence and other activities that may constitute a breach of security. Such measures, according to him, includes useful public enlightenment, regular patrol, surveillance, community relations and intelligence report to crime-fighters.

He disclosed that part of efforts to drastically reduce the traffic snarl usually experienced on the Tinubu- Apongbon route occasioned by street traders and illegal parking, the office has started the erection of iron barriers on the axis to forestall inflow of traders and extension of shops onto the road and walkways.

Also, he disclosed that various meetings have been held with various transport union members, market leaders and security operatives on the proper use of the authorized parks within the business district.

Oyerinde assured that all relevant agencies will be on the ground to ensure that vehicles are not allowed to pick and drop passengers indiscriminately.

“There is going to be the presence of enforcement officers across the business districts and I want to say that no obstruction will be permitted on all the axis, no commercial vehicle is allowed to stop in unauthorized places and any broken down vehicle within the routes will be removed within a reasonable time in order not to obstruct the free flow of traffic”.

While wishing Lagosians happy celebrations, he advised shoppers, motorists and traders to obey all relevant environmental and traffic rules by not parking vehicles and dumping refuse in unauthorized areas while shopping.

Furthermore, he advised shoppers not to patronize illegal bus stops but make use of only authorized bus parks and garages to board vehicles to their various destinations.