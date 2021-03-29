Jagaban at 69: A strong voice against military dictatorship

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Minister of Transportation, Rt Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has hailed former Lagos State Governor and leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his 69th birthday, wishing him the best and many more years of service to humanity in good health.

In a statement released by Amaechi’s media office, he extolled Tinubu’s leadership qualities, describing him as not only an accomplished politician and a well-respected elder statesman.

Amaechi recalled that Jagaban was a strong voice in the fight against military dictatorship and the enthronement of democracy.

“Congratulations Jagaban as you turn 69 today. We celebrate you and wish you the very best. Your contributions to nation-building and to the growth of the APC in Nigeria cannot be overemphasized.

”I recalled vividly your determination and contributions, working with many others, in putting our party together during those early days of party formation and the many challenges that come with putting a political party together.

“We appreciate you and share in your joy and celebration today, as we wish you many more years of happiness and good health. Happy birthday!” Amaechi said.