I don’t need political experience to be president – Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor and 2023 presidential aspirant, Yul Edochie has replied those saying he has no political experience and as such can not run for Nigeria’s Presidency.

The veteran actor and producer said political experience should not be a determinant of who becomes Nigerian President, adding that those with the experience had failed despite their experiences.

The Anambra-born actor made the assertion on Sunday in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle.

“They say I have no political experience, the ones with political experience see where they have kept us. From 1960 till now.

“We don’t need political experience anymore.

“We need one of us. A compassionate, visionary youth with integrity who hasn’t been corrupted by the system”, Yul tweeted.

The actor’s father, Nollywood icon, Pete Edochieh, had on February 12, publicly endorsed Yul to run for the 2023 Nigerian presidential election.

