COVID-19 latest: NCDC reports 104 new Infections, 7 deaths



By Abujah Racheal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Sunday night announced 104 new cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths.

While total infections rose to 162,593, the death toll also rose to 2048.

The latest report confirmed a trend as COVID-19 infections continue to drop, since 22 January, when 2,314 cases were reported.

From 22 March to 27 March, daily cases remain below 200, except on 23 March when 214 cases were reported.

According to NCDC data, 131 cases were reported on March 22; 215 cases on March 23; 96 cases on March 24; 97 cases on March 25; 113 on March 26 and 101 cases on March 27.

The new infections were registered in 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the last 24 hours.

The NCDC also reported 116 recoveries on March 28.

So far, 150,308 people had recovered from the virus.

Also 1,727,467 people have been tested since the first confirmed case relating of COVID-19 was announced on March 27, 2020.

Breakdown of daily COVID cases for 28 March:

Lagos-48

Enugu-16

Kwara-8

Kaduna-6

Plateau-5

Kano-5

Rivers-4

FCT-4

Ogun-4

Edo-2

Ekiti-1

Katsina-1