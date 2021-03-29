Bola Tinubu Colloquium: Osinbajo aborts trip to Kano

Michael Adeshina

The Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo will not be traveling to Kano for the 12th Bola Tinubu Colloquium.

Laolu Akande, a Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Vice President, confirmed this in a statement released on Monday morning.

Akande noted that Osinbajo was on course to Kano this morning but aborted his trip due to bad weather.

“VP Osinbajo spending the day celebrating Ashiwaju on his 69th birthday. Was on course to Kano this morning until weather conditions aborted travel plans,” Akande stated.

Akande added that Osinbajo will join President Muhammadu Buhari who is expected to chair the event from the Presidential Villa.

“He(Osinbajo)’ll alongside Mr. President join the 12th BAT Colloquium virtually from the Presidential Villa. Happy birthday to Ashiwaju,” Akande added.

Bola Tinubu Colloquium:

It is an annual high-powered policy roundtable.

This year’s roundtable will mark the 69th birthday of the national leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu.

The colloquium was conceived in 1999 by Tinubu’s close friends and associates, who felt that some of the very rich and stimulating intellectual debates that hallmarked some of the meetings at which he presided should be translated to a platform that would expand the conversation and lead to tangible outcomes.

The last edition was held in 2019 in Abuja with the theme, `Next Level: Work for People.’

This year’s edition will focus on the theme: “Our Common Bond, Our Common Wealth: The Imperative Of National Cohesion For Growth And Prosperity.”