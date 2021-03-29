Buhari hails Tinubu for moving colloquium to Kano

President Buhari has declared open the 12th Bola Tinubu Colloquium taking place at the Kano State Government House.

It is the first time it will hold outside Lagos or Abuja.

The colloquium is an annual high-powered policy roundtable.

This year’s edition will mark the 69th birthday of the national leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu.

The theme of today’s event is “Our Common Bond, Our Common Wealth: The Imperative Of National Cohesion For Growth And Prosperity.”

Speaking from the Presidential Villa, Buhari who is the chairman of the event, hailed Tinubu for taking this year’s colloquium to Kano.

He said: “I congratulate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. It is a mark of true statesmanship to have the colloquium celebrated in Kano.

“I can also relate personally to the ideas of one Nigeria as a military leader serving with Nigerians of all religions and tribes.

“I have seen firsthand the enticing possibilities of a strong united nation.

“I salute all those involved in the colloquium. Today’s event promises an even more relevant discussion than ever before.”

Meanwhile, Governor Ganduje, in his opening remarks said:

“In fact, if we are to assess ourselves, all Nigerians as far as national integrity is concerned must be born again.

“The resolutions from this colloquim will impact the growth of the nation. I wish the Jagaban of Nigeria, a happy birthday.”

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on his part, said: “May I join the Governor of Kano state and others to welcome you to the 12th Colloquium.

“The Colloquium has become an institution in celebration of an institution – Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Central to Asiwaju’s leadership style is a belief that development depends on enabling a conquest of ideas.

“Also central to his leadership style is the fact that he is able to lead a vast array of persons with diverse views and is completely comfortable in engaging in diverse ideas ranging from political to religious debates.”