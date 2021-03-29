Breaking: Buhari jets out to UK for medical check-up Tuesday

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

President Muhammadu Buhari will jet out to London, United Kingdom on Tuesday for medical check-up.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement on Monday evening, said Buhari would proceed to London on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 for a routine medical check-up.

He said Buhari would meet with Security Chiefs first in the morning, after which he would embark on the journey.

Adesina stated that the president would be back from the medical check-up in the second week of April.

The statement reads: “President Muhammadu Buhari proceeds to London, the United Kingdom, Tuesday March 30, 2021, for a routine medical check-up.

“The President meets with Security Chiefs first in the morning, after which he embarks on the journey.

“He is due back in the country during the second week of April, 2021.”

The last time Buhari travelled out of the country was in April 2019 for medical check-up in the UK.

He returned to the country in May of that year.