Atiku hails democrat Tinubu

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Former Vice-President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has praised National leader of the All Progress Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu on his 69th Birthday.

Atiku in a tweet on Monday revealed his role with Bola Tinubu, in restoring and promoting democracy in Nigeria as he celebrates the former Lagos governor.

Atiku said he and Tinubu have come a long way in the push to restore and promote democracy in Nigeria.

He wrote: “Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and I have come a long way in the common mission to restore and promote democracy in Nigeria.

“On this special occasion of your birthday, I pray to the Almighty Allah to grant you long life and more vigour to keep the march on in the quest for good governance and a better life for our people. Congratulations, dear friend and brother.”

Atiku was a member of the All Progressives Congress and worked alongside Tinubu to oust President Goodluck Johnathan of the PDP from office in 2015.

Atiku later decamped from the APC in search of a presidential ticket which he got with the PDP.

He, however, lost in the 2019 general election to Muhammadu Buhari.