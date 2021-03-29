Asari Dokubo suspended by Ijaw Youth Council

THE Eastern Zonal Chapter of the Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, on Sunday suspended its founder, Asari Dokubo.

The suspension followed Dokubo’s declaration of “Biafra de facto Customary Government.”

Also suspended were IYC members who joined Dokubo in the putative Biafra government.

Chairman of IYC Okrika Clan, Festus Dango moved the motion for the suspension at the zonal elective congress of the IYC .

Dango said Dokubo failed to consult before announcing his Biafra contraption.

He also revealed that Dokubo has been trying to lure other IYC members to join his Biafra adventure.

Dango said Biafra is a “non-existent sovereign state within Ijaw territories.”

The IYC may still give Dokubo a greater punishment based on the report of a six-man disciplinary committee also set up at the meeting.

The committee is headed by Comrade Ransom Opuiyo.

It will further investigate the allegations against Dokubo and others.

IYC was founded by Dokubo in 1998 as a human rights movement to fight for Ijaw interests.

From 2001 to 2004, Dokubo headed the group.

He left to set up the militant Niger Delta People’s Volunteer Force.

Also read: Ijaw Communities demand apology from Dokubo