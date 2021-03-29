All set for Bola Tinubu Colloquium at Kano Govt House (photos)

The stage has been set for the 12th Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium, an annual high-powered policy roundtable, which will hold today at the Kano State government house.

Heavy security was spotted at the venue as dignitaries arrive at the government house for the programme scheduled for 12 midday.

The colloquium is holding on the same day as the 12th General Assembly of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN) in Kano.

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to chair the annual high-powered policy roundtable.

The roundtable will mark the 69th birthday of the national leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu.

Other eminent personalities including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, governors, senators, ministers, political leaders, and federal lawmakers, among others, will also grace the virtual summit.

However, there is now heavy deployment of police officers at virtually all junctions, roundabout and other strategic places in the metropolis.

Preparations ongoing at the venue of the colloquium: