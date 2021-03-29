Alex Iwobi departs Super Eagles camp

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Everton midfielder, Alex Iwobi has departed the Super Eagles camp after testing positive for COVID-19.

His departure was confirmed by Babafemi Raji, Eagles Spokesperson.

“Iwobi has left the camp,” Raji said.

He also said the midfielder was asymptomatic before he left.

“Before he left, he did not show any symptoms, he was fine.”

The former Arsenal player tested positive before Saturday’s 1-0 away win over Benin.

He travelled back to Nigeria with the rest of the squad on Sunday.

The midfielder would not be available for Nigeria’s final 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Lesotho on Monday.

Iwobi, 24, scored twice during the qualifying campaign for the Cup of Nations, to be hosted by Cameroon in January 2021.