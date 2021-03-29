Aguero to leave Manchester City end of the season

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Sergio Aguero has announced that he will leave Manchester City at the end of the season for a new challenge.

Aguero has played 10 seasons at Manchester City and became the all-time goal scorer for the club.

As at November 3, 2020, he has scored 180 goals for Manchester City, the highest by a single player in the club’s history.

According to Aguero, in a statement, “when a cycle comes to an end, many sensations arise. A huge sense of satisfaction and pride remains in me for having played with Manchester City for a whole ten seasons-unusual for a professional player this day and age.

“Ten seasons with major achievements, throughout which I was able to become the top historic goalscorer and forging an indestructible bond with all those who love this club-people who will always be in my heart.”

He said he was to join the club during the reconstruction era of 2011, and that with the guidance of the owners and the contributions of many players, they earned a place among the greatest of the world.

Aguero added that the task to maintain this well-deserved privileged position would remain on others.

He said as for himself, he would continue to give it his utmost for the rest of the season to win more titles and bring more joy to the fans.

“Then, a new stage with new challenges will begin and I am fully ready to face them with the same passion and professionalism that I have always dedicated to continue competing at the highest level,” he said.