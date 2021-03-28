Super Eagles cruise back to Lagos on water after beating Benin (Video)

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have returned to Lagos on water after defeating the Squirrel of Benin on Saturday in an African Cup of Nations qualifier.

The Super Eagles broke eight years home invincibility of Benin, winning the match 1.0.

Paul Onuachu’s last minute grasp gave the Eagles victory and claimed all three points, meaning that they end Group L as winner irrespective of what happened on Tuesday in their last match.

Watch video below

The Eagles will play their last game of the qualifier against Lesotho on Tuesday in Lagos.

There is no pressure on the Eagles as they have already qualified for the tournament.

But the team will want to impress as they are coming to play in Lagos after so many years, as a win will warm them into the heart of Lagosians.