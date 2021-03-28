Tinubu a major stabilising factor of Nigeria’s democracy – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday, congratulated the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu, on his 69th birthday.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, said that Tinubu remained a visionary leader and rare mentor with exceptional abilities in various areas of human endeavours.

He said that the former governor left with impeccable records in the state after setting the right template for economic growth and political stability.

According to him, the national leader of APC is a political pathfinder, nationalist and detribalised Nigerian who has contributed, in no small measure, to the socio-political and economic growth of the state and Nigeria as a whole.

He said: “Asiwaju Tinubu is a major stabilising factor for Nigeria’s current democratic dispensation.

”As a pathfinder, Asiwaju charted the developmental trajectory of modern Lagos, raising the bar of governance and public service in the state and indeed, Nigeria.

”A cheerful giver who cares about the welfare of the people, Asiwaju personifies tolerance and humanity.

”The story of Nigeria’s democracy cannot be told without the name of Jagaban Borgu written in gold. Thousands are today direct beneficiaries of his political benevolence.

”On behalf of my adorable wife, Ibijoke, the good people of Lagos and the entire members of our party, All Progressives Congress (APC), I felicitate our leader and mentor on his 69th birthday.

”As you march on to a higher pedestal in life, may the Almighty go with you every step of the way and may you accomplish more in the service of our dear country and humanity,” he said.