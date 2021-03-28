TCN: Boko Haram bombs Maiduguri electricity towers

By Constance Athekame

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has confirmed that Boko Haram terrorists bombed two electricity towers on the Damaturu – Maiduguri 330kiloVolt (KV)Transmission Line.

According to TCN General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, the two towers were bombed early on Saturday .

Mbah said that the Saturday vandalism took place after TCN had made concerted effort and restored power to Maiduguri on 24 March, two months after the first incident.

“The incident which occurred at about 5.56 a.m. on March 27 again cut power supply to Maiduguri and its environs.

” This time, the insurgents chain bombed two other towers; T152 and T153 on the same line route of the other incident,” she said.

She said TCN would do all it could to ensure power supply was restored to the affected areas.