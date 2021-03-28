Singer Harrysong weds lover Alex Gopa in Warri

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer Harrison Tare Okiri, also known as Harrysong has exchanged marital vows with his long-time sweetheart Alex Gopa in Warri.

Fellow singer Skiibii played the best man at the occasion which held on Saturday KFC Event Centre in Warri, Delta State.

Just before the ceremony, Harrysong shared a video of himself and Skiibii on Instagram dressed in all-white suits and shoes on Instagram on Saturday as Skiibii interviewed him before going into the wedding venue.

“It’s #tarex2021 baby Love Dey, money 💰 Dey, life Dey, we Dey 😀😀🍾 and I’ve got the best best man of the year 😀 are you vthere,” he captioned the post.

Skiibii shared a photo of himself and the groom on Instagram, congratulating him on getting the “best guy as your best man.”

Previously, rumour swirled that he was going to get married on April 3. He declined to comment on the rumour, retorting that he is old enough to get married.

He said back then: “I know people have been talking about Harrysong’s wedding but that is not what I am focusing on now as I have a project I am working on.”

Harrysong is currently working on his EP ‘gods among men’.