Home Entertainment Singer Harrysong weds lover Alex Gopa in Warri

Singer Harrysong weds lover Alex Gopa in Warri

By
Taiwo Okanlawon
-
Harrysong and his wife Gopa
Harrysong and his wife Gopa
Harrysong and his wife Gopa
Harrysong and his wife Gopa

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer Harrison Tare Okiri, also known as Harrysong has exchanged marital vows with his long-time sweetheart Alex Gopa in Warri.

Fellow singer Skiibii played the best man at the occasion which held on Saturday KFC Event Centre in Warri, Delta State.

Just before the ceremony, Harrysong shared a video of himself and Skiibii on Instagram dressed in all-white suits and shoes on Instagram on Saturday as Skiibii interviewed him before going into the wedding venue.

“It’s #tarex2021 baby Love Dey, money 💰 Dey, life Dey, we Dey 😀😀🍾 and I’ve got the best best man of the year 😀 are you vthere,” he captioned the post.

Skiibii shared a photo of himself and the groom on Instagram, congratulating him on getting the “best guy as your best man.”

Harrysong and his bestman Skibii
Harrysong and his bestman Skibii

Previously, rumour swirled that he was going to get married on April 3. He declined to comment on the rumour, retorting that he is old enough to get married.

He said back then: “I know people have been talking about Harrysong’s wedding but that is not what I am focusing on now as I have a project I am working on.”

Harrysong is currently working on his EP ‘gods among men’.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© All rights reserved PMNEWSNIGERIA
Skip to toolbar