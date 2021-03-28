Rivers monarch, Aaron Ikuru regains freedom

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Aaron Ikuru, the monarch of Ikuru town in Andoni LGA of Rivers State, has regained his freedom, five weeks after being kidnapped.

The monarch’s spokesman, Maurice Ikuru, confirmed the release on Sunday.

Ikuru was nabbed by kidnappers on 21 February during a meeting with some of his kinsmen.

On the same day, a senior lecturer at the Department of Linguistics and Communication Studies, Dr. Jones Ayuwo, also king Ikuru’s kinsman was kidnapped.

The university lecturer was nabbed while returning from a Bible translation event in Andoni.

Maurice Ikuru, the king’s spokesperson did not give details of how the monarch was released from the kidnappers’ den.

He simply confirmed that the king was released on Saturday night.

Maurice also said the monarch was released unconditionally without any ransom paid, adding that, “we just thank God for everything.”

Nnamdi Omoni, spokesman of the Rivers State Police Command, also confirmed his release saying “the Command is in an ecstatic mood over what has happened.”