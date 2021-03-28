RCCG begins prayer to secure release of abducted members in Kaduna

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has begun to pray to secure the release of eight members of the church kidnapped on Friday night.

The church Head of Media and Public Relations, Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi made this disclosure in an interview.

He revealed that the church is also working alongside security agencies to secure the release of the abducted members.

Pastor Olubiyi said the church is disturbed about the abduction.

But they are praying for God’s intervention.

“We feel completely disturbed by the development and as a church, the best we can do is to pray that God will intervene and these brethren will return home to their loved ones.

“As a church, we are praying now and asking God to take charge of the situation. A report has also been made to the police, he said.

Kaduna State police said they have also launched a manhunt for the kidnappers of the church members.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Jalige, told journalists that the command was working closely with the leadership of the RCCG in the state to ascertain the actual number of those that were abducted.

He said the abductors have established contact with the leadership of the church, demanding a ₦50 million ransom.

Jalige also revealed that the abandoned bus has been recovered and that the military is involved in the rescue efforts.