Police arrest Wariboko Basoene over abduction of Rivers monarch Aaron Ikuru

By Okafor Ofiebor /Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command said that it has arrested one Wariboko Basoene, in connection with the kidnap of King Aaron Miller Ikuru, the Okama of Ikuru in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The King was released late on Saturday evening after spending about one month in the custody of his abductors.

The Command in a statement signed by SP Nnamdi Omoni said, “The monarch was released last night at a forest in Abissa, Akuku Toru Local Government Area, where he had been held in captivity for a month now.

“His release was as a result of a robust synergy with the Navy, where through collaborative efforts, both agencies from inception, worked relentlessly and with the aid of technical assistance, among other measures led to his release.

“Recall that the Monarch was abducted on 21/2/2021 from his home town Ikuru and taken to an unknown destination.

“However, the Police in the wake of the incident, deployed strategically and mounted unassailable pressure on the Kidnappers.

“In one of such pressures, the King’s clothes and Hat were recovered at a creek, while one Wariboko Basoene was arrested.

“In the course of investigation, the suspect who made useful confessions to the Police finally led the Operatives to a forest in Abissa, where the Monarch was eventually rescued, unhurt.

“Narrating his ordeal in the hands of his abductors, the Royal father who was in an expansive mood, candidly expressed gratitude to God Almighty for his release, using the instrumentality of the Police and others who contributed directly or indirectly to his release.”

Imoni added that Rivers Commissioner of Police, CP Eboka Friday had also led some of his officers to the residence of the monarch.

CP Eboka was quoted as saying during the visit that he was confronted with the case of the kidnapped monarch on assumption of duty in Rivers, but he, however, put in place adequate machinery to ensure the safe and unconditional release of the King and his kinsman( the Lecturer) kidnapped simultaneously.

Imoni further revealed in the statement that last week, the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers had summoned the CP to their Secretariat and charged him to redouble efforts and ensure that their colleague was released in record time.

“Interestingly, less than three days after the charge, the Monarch was released to the Glory of God, to reunite with his Council Members and his family and friends.

Omoni further reiterated the commitment of Rivers Police Command to ensure that the State is safe and secure with the strong pledge to tackle all manner of criminal elements headlong, while soliciting for the full cooperation and support of all and sundry in information sharing, as a panacea for crime Fighting.”