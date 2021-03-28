PDP: Implications of our massive defeat of APC in House of Reps bye-election

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the victory of its candidate in Saturday’s Aba North/South Federal Constituency be-election indicated acceptance of the party not only in Abia and the South-East zone, but across the nation.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, the party stated that the victory had far-reaching implications.

According to Ologbondiyan, the victory establishes the acceptance of the party not only in Abia and the South-East zone but across the nation.

He stated that the PDP’s massive 10,322 votes against the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate’s paltry 3,674 votes were “a direct confirmation that APC has no foothold in the South-East.

“Indeed, our party’s resounding defeat of the APC in Aba, a major commercial nerve center of the southeast, has further established the southeast as an undisputed stronghold of PDP,” he added.

He added that the party’s sweeping victory further showed that the people of the South-East and Nigerians generally were waiting for the return of PDP in Nigeria.

Ologbondiyan congratulated PDP leaders in Abia, particularly Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu and the people of the constituency for asserting themselves in the election.

He urged them to remain united and steadfast for the task ahead.

“The PDP also congratulates the member-elect, Chimaobi Ebisike, and urge him to hit the ground running immediately after his inauguration.

“This is to enable him to give his people the required representation, in line with the PDP manifesto,” he stated.