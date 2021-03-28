Over 2,000 APC members decamp to PDP in Osun

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

More than 2,000 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State have decamped to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Majority of the renegades were from Ilesa West Local Government Area.

They were welcomed into the PDP on Saturday by the Osun PDP Chairman, Sunday Bisi.

Members of the State Working Committee also attended the reception.

The chairman told the new members to believe in themselves and never regard themselves as new in the PDP because everyone is important and equal.

Mr. Bisi also assured all the decampees of equal opportunity in the party.

Lere Oyewunmi, another PDP stakeholder in Osun State appreciated the new members for joining at this period.

Oyewunmi noted that the state needed the PDP to rescue them from the poverty and hardship the ruling party had brought in the last ten years.