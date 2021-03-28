Osun Amotekun commander Shittu faces disciplinary panel

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Osun State government has invited the Field Commander of the Amotekun Corps, Comrade Amitolu Shittu, to appear before a disciplinary committee.

This was in reaction to a publication, in which Shittu was critical of Dr.Charles Akinola, the Chief of Staff to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

Shittu called Akinola, addressing an opportunist and a liability.

The critical comment was posted on Facebook.

Governor Oyetola directed a Committee headed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, to wade into the matter and submit the proceedings of their intervention within 72 hours.

Members of the committee are Deputy Chief of Staff, Prince Abdullah Adeyanju Binuyo; Chairman, Osun Security Network and Amotekun Corps Board- Gen. Ademola Aderibigbe.

Others are Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Bola Oyebamiji; and the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs. Funke Egbemode.