Orji Kalu hails Super Eagles for AFCON win

By Ikenna Uwadileke

Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has congratulated the Super Eagles for their 1-0 win over the Squirrels of Republic of Benin.

Kalu, in a congratulatory message on Sunday in Abuja, described the victory as a reassurance of the players’ readiness to come out victorious in the 2021 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

He hailed the players for their commitment and determination in making Nigeria proud and commended the national coach, Gernot Rohr and other officials for the expertise and experience deployed in managing the national team.

The former governor of Abia noted that the Super Eagles is a team of talented and skilful players.

He emphasised that football remained a unifying factor among Nigerians regardless of tribe, religion and political affiliations.

According to him, “the national team having qualified for the 2021 African Nations Cup (AFCON) has demonstrated their capacity in the game of soccer.

“I am optimistic that the 2021 AFCON will also be a good outing for Super Eagles”.

Kalu congratulated Nigerians on the victory and advocated private sector participation in sports development in Nigeria.

Paul Onuachu scored in the 93rd minute as Super Eagles beat Benin 1-0 at the Stade Charles de Gaulle on Saturday night.

The Super Eagles top Group L with 11 points from five games.

NAN