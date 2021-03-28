Ohanaeze Ndigbo plots move to actualize Igbo presidency in 2023

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Elders Council has met in Owerri, capital of Imo State to plot how the council can actualize Igbo presidency in 2023.

The meeting mandated the president of the council, Professor George Obiozor, to begin immediately consultation with other ethnic groups in Nigeria. This is to actualize Nigeria president of Igbo extraction

The decision of the meeting was contained in a communique issued to newsmen after their meeting at the Government House in Owerri.

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State was the host alongside Ebonyi state governor, Dave Umahi as well as representatives of other governors.

The council argued that Igbo should rule Nigeria in 2023 as they warned some Igbo politicians to desist from speaking against zoning.

“The elders’ council mandated the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide to work with Igbo socio-political intelligensia to pursue the task of ensuring that Ala Igbo takes the turn in producing the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023.

“The elders’ council frowned at the sudden rhetoric from partisan leaders in Igboland that zoning should be de-emphasised. Insisting that even that will be, it will be after Igbo have taken their turn.”

“The council mandated the Ohanaeze Ndigbo to also work in consultation with other ethnic groups in pursuant to this objective. We urge every Igbo man with the needed capacity to show interest in the 2023 presidency,” The communique read.

Dignitaries who attended the meetings were Ikedi Ohakim, former governor of Abia state, currently a Senator, Theodore Orji.

Former and serving members of the National Assembly members were present and first republic minister, Mbazulike Amaechi was also present.

Also, the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Professor George Obiozor, former Ohanaeze President, Nnia Nwodo, Elder statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuayanwu, Obi of Onitsha, of Igwe Alfred Achebe, Anglican Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical province, Emmanuel Chukwuma among others.