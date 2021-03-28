Nigeria logs 101 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

By Abujah Racheal/Abuja

Nigeria recorded 101 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the infections in the country to 162,489.

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which announced this, also said two persons died in the last 24 hours.

COVID-19-related deaths have now increased to 2,041.

According to the agency, new cases came from 10 states and Abuja.

Out of the 10 states, Lagos recorded 32 cases while Abia has 16.

Ebonyi logged 14, FCT 10, Bayelsa and Rivers, six each, while Bauchi reported five cases.

The agency stated that 219 cases were discharged from various isolation centres.

This increased total recovery to 150,205, with active cases falling to 10,363.

Nigeria has continued to witness a decline in infections since the all-time high of 2,314 recorded on 22 Jan. 2021.

The lowest number of cases this year was on 21 March when 86 cases were recorded.

NCDC said 1,727,467 people have been tested so far in Nigeria.

Here is the daily breakdown for 27 March:

Lagos-32

Abia-16

Ebonyi-14

FCT-10

Bayelsa-6

Rivers-6

Bauchi-5

Jigawa-4

Oyo-3

Akwa Ibom-3

Osun-2

162,489 confirmed

150,205 discharged

2,041 deaths