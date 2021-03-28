Lagos police bust six suspected robbers, cultists

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested six suspected robbers and cultists in different parts of the state.

A statement issued by command’s spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi on Sunday said operatives attached to Ikorodu Division of the command arrested three suspected traffic robbers, including their receiver, recovered stolen phones, on 26th March, 2021 at 11:30pm by Ikorodu Roundabout.

He said the combined team of policemen and local Vigilante men on patrol sighted the suspects at the Ikorodu Roundabout while allegedly robbing innocent commuters and passers-by in the area, and were arrested.

The suspects are Lucky Isibor, 34; Isah Mohammed, 26 and Aminu Abdullahi, 21.

Items recovered from them include eleven phones, N139,000, BRT Cowry Card, black bag containing assorted charms and weeds suspected to be Indian hemp.

During interrogation, it was discovered that Lucky Isibor doubled as a receiver to traffic robbers in the area.

In addition, Adejobi said the same operatives at Ikorodu Division on 25th March, 2021, at about 6.50pm, arrested one Emmanuel James of No 27, Hassan Street, Rofo, Odongunyan, Ikorodu.

“The police interrogated him and he confessed to be a member of Aye Confraternity.

“Items recovered from him include one locally-made cut-to-size gun, three (3) live cartridges, one blue berret with Eye Confraternity inscription, two (2) bottles of Six Flower Perfume and assorted charms,” he said.

In the another development, Adejobi disclosed that the operatives attached to Mushi Division of the Lagos State Police Command on 25th March, 2021, at about 5.30pm, arrested two suspected armed robbers who have been terrorising ITI Ladipo Main Market, 5 Star, Daleko Areas.

“The suspects were arrested while the police were responding to a call from the market men, who had been victims of their various operations, at Ladipo market.

“The suspects are Nnamaka Udeh, m, and Obina Onovo, m. Items recovered from them include one Samsung 57, which is being identified by one of thier victims, pairs of shoes, bags containing ATM cards and charms,” he said.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has commended the efforts of the policemen and the vigilante men for the arrests.

“He has ordered that the suspects be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for proper investigation and possible prosecution.

“While assuring Lagosians of adequate security of lives and property in the state, CP Hakeem Odumosu vowed to make Lagos State uncomfortable for criminals,” Adejobi stated.