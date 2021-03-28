Hamilton edges Verstappen to clinch Bahrain Grand Prix

By
PM NEWS Editor
-
Lewis Hamilton win Bahrain Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton win Bahrain Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton holds off late Max Verstappen charge to win F1 opener #BahrainGP
Lewis Hamilton holds off late Max Verstappen charge to win F1 opener #BahrainGP

Lewis Hamilton won his 96th grand prix victory of his Formula 1 career, edging out Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in a thrilling and intense race in Bahrain.

Hamilton, racing for Mercedes was tail-chased by Verstappen over the closing stages of the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday.

Verstappen of Red Bull had the pole overnight. Hamilton seized control later on.

But Verstappen did not give up easily as the Red Bull driver even claimed the lead on lap 53 of the 56.

Lewis Hamilton win Bahrain Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton win Bahrain Grand Prix

But in exceeding track limits at turn four to complete the move, he was ordered to give up the lead.

Verstappen, nevertheless gave Hamilton a hot chase for the rest of the race, finishing just 0.745s adrift.

Hamilton’s team-mate Valtteri Bottas was third, followed by a superb drive from McLaren’s Lando Norris for fourth, with the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez fifth on his debut.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.