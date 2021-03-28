Home Nigeria News Politics Ebisike of PDP trounces Orji Kalu’s brother in Abia bye-election

Ebisike of PDP trounces Orji Kalu’s brother in Abia bye-election

By
PM NEWS Editor
-
Chimaobi Ebisike wins Abia bye-election
Chimaobi Ebisike wins Abia bye-election
Chimaobi Ebisike wins Abia bye-election
Chimaobi Ebisike wins Abia bye-election

Chimaobi Ifeanyichukwu Ebisike of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has been declared winner of the Aba North/South Federal Constituency bye-election.

The result of the election, which was held Saturday was declared today.

According to the INEC’s Returning Officer, Ebisike polled 10322 votes to defeat the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, Mascot Uzor Kalu, who scored 3674 votes.

APGA candidate, Akaraka Destiny came third with 1,554 votes.

AA candidate scored 199 votes; APM 10 votes; MRM polled 13 votes.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© All rights reserved PMNEWSNIGERIA
Skip to toolbar