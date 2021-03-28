Ebisike of PDP trounces Orji Kalu’s brother in Abia bye-election

Chimaobi Ifeanyichukwu Ebisike of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has been declared winner of the Aba North/South Federal Constituency bye-election.

The result of the election, which was held Saturday was declared today.

According to the INEC’s Returning Officer, Ebisike polled 10322 votes to defeat the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, Mascot Uzor Kalu, who scored 3674 votes.

APGA candidate, Akaraka Destiny came third with 1,554 votes.

AA candidate scored 199 votes; APM 10 votes; MRM polled 13 votes.